Kenny Chesney Postpones West Palm Beach show

Kenny Chesney has postponed the first few shows of his 2020 Chillaxification Tour.

“You can’t take risks without really understanding the consequences,” explains Chesney. “In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love. I can’t imagine, as much as we love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing.

“So, while we wait to see how this terrible virus is going to impact our country, I think it’s only fair to move these first several dates now. We are figuring some of this out as we go, but I know people buy airline tickets, book hotel rooms – and I wanted to try to give everyone as much time to sort that out as possible.”

Currently, seven stadiums and four amphitheater shows have been postponed. Starting with Saturday, April 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the postponements run through May 28 at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Representatives for Messina Touring are working in the hopes of finding alternate dates later in the touring season. Hopefully within six weeks, all the moving pieces will be resolved; new dates should be in place. Those unable to attend will be refunded.

“This is all uncharted,” acknowledges Chesney. “I’m like everyone else: watching the news, wondering when we may know something concrete, not sure how this gets transmitted, worried someone I know will catch it. I want to believe this will all be okay in the end; but right now, I don’t feel like this risk to No Shoes Nation is worth it.

“Nobody wants to get out there for these shows more than I do. We’ve started rehearsals; everything is loaded in – and the band sounds great. Music is medicine when your soul or your heart need healing, but I don’t want my music to put anyone at risk. So, I promise: we are going to work as quickly as we can to sort out what we can and can’t do in terms of these dates. We’re going to cross our fingers this pandemic will resolve as some of the experts have suggested, and we hope to kick off the tour May 30th at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, a venue we’ve played since 2005. But mostly, I hope this virus is contained, and the suffering and deaths are kept to the fewest possible people.”

