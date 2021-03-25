Kenny Chesney readies 'Here and Now Deluxe,' adding four new songs to the track list

Warner Music Nashville

Kenny Chesney might not be able to hit the road and see his fans in person in 2021, but that doesn’t mean he can’t deliver some surprises. The singer has revealed plans for a deluxe edition of his Here and Now project, which will feature four brand-new songs.



Those songs are titled “Fields of Glory,” “My Anthem,” “Streets” and “Wind On,” the latter of which was co-written by “Dust on the Bottle” star David Lee Murphy. Kenny had a hand in co-writing “Streets.”

The new music, which will round out the twelve songs already on Here and Now, was inspired by Kenny’s time spent in quarantine, the singer explains.



“Being home, writing with friends, recording with people who inspire you — This time has taught me to really be in the moment, to share more music,” Kenny reflects. “Some of these songs will spark an immediate hunger for things we all love; some of them I think people will think about for days and days after they hear them.”

Here and Now Deluxe will arrive on May 7, but you can pre-order it beginning Friday.



In the meantime, Kenny’s “Knowing You,” the fourth single off of Here and Now, is currently climbing the country radio charts.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.