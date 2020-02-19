Kenny Chesney receives Humanitarian Award, thrills crowd with acoustic performance at CRS in Nashville

Kayla Schoen for CRS

Kayla Schoen for CRS It's been so long since Kenny Chesney played some of his songs live that, he admitted at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville on Wednesday, he literally had to look up the words to some of them.

But thankfully, he didn't stumble over any of the lyrics as he performed three of his songs acoustically -- "When the Sun Goes Down," "Save It for a Rainy Day" and "Get Along" -- for an appreciative crowd at a luncheon hosted by his record label, Warner Brothers.

Prior to his performance, Kenny was honored with the Country Radio Seminar Humanitarian Award, for all the causes he's supported over the years, especially his drive to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Irma in the U.S. Virgin Islands, his favorite place. He humbly thanked his record label for agreeing that all the money from his 2018 album Songs for the Saints would go to that cause.

But Kenny wasn't the only one who performed during the luncheon -- many of his labelmates took the stage as well for special acoustic performances. Here's who played what:

Chris Janson (debuting his new ukulele) : "Don't"

Michael Ray: "Her World or Mine"

Gabby Barrett (accompanied by her husband and fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner): "I Hope"

Cody Johnson: "Dear Rodeo"

Ashley McBryde: "One Night Standards"

Also performing was new artist Shy Carter, who's written hits like Sugarland's "Stuck Like Glue," Kane Brown's "Heaven" and Billy Currington's "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To." He sang a track called "Good Love."

