Kenny Chesney sings with Old Dominion at their pop-up show in Chicago

ABC

Kenny Chesney had the time of his life during a surprise appearance at Old Dominion‘s show in Chicago on Friday.

The night before they all took the stage at Soldier Field stadium in Chicago for the Here and Now Tour, Kenny decided to support his opening act during their pop-up set at the famous Joe’s on Weed St.

OD was performing “Save it For a Rainy Day,” the #1 hit that band members Matthew Ramsey and Brad Tursi co-wrote for Kenny, when the singer himself came on stage, much to the surprise of the intimate crowd. A fan video shows the superstar grinning from ear to ear as Matthew and Brad trade vocals and the crowd sings along. Kenny also supported on guitar before hopping on the mic to close out the chorus.

“When in Chicago…,” the hitmaker captioned his post about the event alongside a series of photos that show him and the band beaming as they join together on stage.

This isn’t the first time Kenny has popped up at an OD show. In April, the “Knowing You” singer surprised fans when he appeared at the group’s pop-up show at Crowbar in Tampa, the night before his Here and Now Tour launched.

Kenny, OD and fellow opening acts Carly Pearce and Dan + Shay continue on the Here and Now Tour through the end of August.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.