Kenny Chesney soaks up summer in his surprise “Beautiful World” music video

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep Kenny Chesney off the road, he’s making it a point to celebrate summer with No Shoes Nation.

The singer surprised fans with his beachy new “Beautiful World” music video today. The clip follows Kenny through a perfect day out on the water, complete with a sailboat, a seaside sunset and a chance to just lounge in the sand with his guitar.

Kenny says the “Beautiful World” video was his way of summing up his appreciation of the beauty of the natural world.

“I was thinking about that feeling, thinking about how I could maybe capture it — and give it back to the people, and it hit me: Show them some of the best days of my life out on the water,” he explains. “The beauty, the easy way the sun hangs in the sky and the water just goes on and on? It makes you happy just to see it.”

“Beautiful World” is on the track list of Kenny’s deluxe Here and Now project, which he released in May.

