ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 19: Honoree Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp)

Kenny Chesney had a special guest join him on stage during a stop on the Here and Now Tour in Denver, and the crowd was all for it.

Kenny and his mom, Karen Chandler, strolled the stage together during a performance of his 2018 hit “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” and we just about cant handle their cuteness.