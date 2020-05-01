Kenny Chesney takes Spotify listeners behind the scenes with his 'Here and Now' enhanced album

Courtesy of Spotify

As Kenny Chesney celebrates the release of his highly-anticipated new album, Here and Now, he’s offering a special glimpse behind the scenes in an enhanced version of the album available on Spotify.

Kenny kicks things off with a personal video message, welcoming fans to the Here and Now multimedia experience. The enhanced project also features five additional audio cuts, as the country superstar shares a little bit more of the stories behind the songs on the project.

Songs Kenny discusses include “We Do,” “Knowing You” and “Tip of My Tongue,” the latter of which resulted in a first-time co-writing team-up between Kenny and pop superstar Ed Sheeran. Kenny based the song on a true story from his life.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping him from performing the new songs live for the time being, Kenny is still finding ways to connect with his fan club, No Shoes Nation. Tonight at 7PM ET, he’s hosting a virtual party to celebrate Here and Now’s release, which will include a performance as well as a Q&A session.

