Kenny Chesney will hit soccer stadiums for Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

Kenny Chesney is heading to three soccer stadiums in 2024, and it’s not to play actual soccer games.

The country superstar has added three soccer stadium dates to his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour. The first show takes place Saturday, June 29, at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium. The second will be on Tuesday, July 16, at America First Field in Salt Lake City, and the third is slated for Thursday, August 8, at Columbus, Ohio’s Historic Crew Stadium.

“In a lot of ways, soccer stadiums are the best of both worlds. You have the same kind of intimacy that you get in an amphitheater, but it’s big enough you have the ability to really hit the accelerator in terms of energy, music, connecting,” says Kenny, who recently released “Take Her Home” to country radio.

“It’s a relatively new thing for us to have soccer stadiums, but these are markets where I know there are people who aren’t getting tickets – and everyone in No Shoes Nation knows how I feel about no citizen of our crew left behind,” he adds.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8. The presale for Kenny’s No Shoes Nation fan club begins Monday, December 4, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full Sun Goes Down Tour, visit kennychesney.com.

