Kenny Chesney will introduce fans to 'Guys Named Captain' this week

Warner Music NashvilleKenny Chesney has another new track on the way for fans: "Guys Named Captain" will be released later this week.

The stripped-down closing number on Kenny's upcoming album Here and Now draws inspiration from the seafaring characters that he's met during his travels to tropical destinations such as the Caribbean and Key West, Florida.

Featuring an acoustic guitar and piano, the song is described as a cross between a "shanty" and a "lullaby," with Kenny drawing comparison to the characters that Ernest Hemingway created in his novels.

“Every one of the guys in this song, every one of the people I’ve met in the islands, Key West, Mexico and even on the road, they’re all very different – except how much they love the water or the road,” Kenny notes.

“Those things take them away, bring them back, but mostly allow them to be free. This song feels like it distills their soul into a just a few lines.”

"Guys Named Captain" will be released on Friday. It follows Kenny's other track, "Knowing You," which was released last week. Meanwhile, Here and Now is due to arrive May 1.

