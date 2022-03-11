Kenny Chesney’s “Everyone She Knows” video tips its hat to women who go their own way

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

A woman with an independent streak is the star of the show in the music video for Kenny Chesney’s new single, “Everyone She Knows.”

The clip follows a woman who’s at home on the road, driving through jaw-dropping scenes of mountainsides, beach towns and the Grand Canyon in her Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

“I have been surrounded by strong women who lead these lives on their own terms my whole life,” says Kenny of the inspiration behind the song. “Nothing is more powerful or interesting than a woman who has a sense of her destiny and is willing to go chase it. It’s not always conventional, but that’s what makes their passion so much stronger.”

Fans will get a chance to see “Everyone She Knows” get the live treatment during Kenny’s upcoming Here and Now 2022 Tour, which launches in late April in Tampa, Florida. The song follows “Knowing You,” Kenny’s latest chart-topping single.

