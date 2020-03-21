Kenny Rogers dies at 81

TMZ is reporting that County Music Hall of Famer Kenny Rogers has passed away at the age of 81.

According to the report, he was in hospice care and was surrounded by friends and family at the time of his passing.

Rogers suffered from an unspecified medical condition in 2018 which forced him to cancel the remaining dates of his ‘Gambler’s Last Deal’ farewell tour.

While Rogers was known as a country music legend, through out his 60 year career he had a string of hits that crossed over into the pop genre.

Rogers was known for hits like “The Gambler,” ” Lady,” “Lucille,” and “Islands in the Stream,” which he sang with Dolly Patron.

He also had several television appearances and co-founded the restaurant chain Kenny Rogers Roasters.

He is survived by his five children.