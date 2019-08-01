Kentucky Gas Explosion Kills 1, Injures Several Others

At least one person is dead, five injured and some still missing after a massive explosion in Lincoln County, Kentucky.

Fire officials say it appears a gas line ruptured near the tiny community of Moreland, about two hours southeast of Louisville.

The early morning blast produced a huge fireball that could be seen in neighboring counties.

People had to be evacuated in Moreland and nearby Hustonville.

Around half a dozen structures are believed to have caught fire.