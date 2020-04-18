Kenya governor under fire after putting Hennessy bottles in coronavirus care packages

Mike Sonko the governor of the Kenyan capital city, Nairobi, included a few small bottles of the cognac, Hennessy, in his COVID-19 care packages.
The governor confirmed the news on Tuesday during a news briefing and he justified the inclusion of alcohol as “throat sanitizer.”
“I think from the research conducted by the World Health Organization and various organizations, it has been believed that alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus,” Sonko said in a video.
However, the World Health Organization has stated that alcohol does not protect against coronavirus.
WHO actually advises people to minimize their consumption of alcohol.
Many people are condemning the governor’s actions including Githinji Gitahi, the CEO of Amref Health Africa, a medical nonprofit.
Please completely ignore clowning of a major global pandemic taking lives & putting extreme pressure on households. Dump this the way you would dump your used #COVID19 #mask – never to be recovered! @MOH_Kenya needs to condemn this as this is not an ordinary citizen! pic.twitter.com/6Lsu0DXvzV
— Dr Githinji Gitahi, MBS (@daktari1) April 15, 2020