Kenya governor under fire after putting Hennessy bottles in coronavirus care packages

Mike Sonko the governor of the Kenyan capital city, Nairobi, included a few small bottles of the cognac, Hennessy, in his COVID-19 care packages.

The governor confirmed the news on Tuesday during a news briefing and he justified the inclusion of alcohol as “throat sanitizer.”

“I think from the research conducted by the World Health Organization and various organizations, it has been believed that alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus,” Sonko said in a video.

However, the World Health Organization has stated that alcohol does not protect against coronavirus.

WHO actually advises people to minimize their consumption of alcohol.

Many people are condemning the governor’s actions including Githinji Gitahi, the CEO of Amref Health Africa, a medical nonprofit.