I’d be nervous about hopping in the Cash Cab, but I’m down for some comic relief on my Lyft ride, especially if its after the bar.

Kevin Hart and his Laugh Out Loud Studios have partnered with Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios for a comedy reality show that puts REAL comedians behind the wheel to see who can get the most laughs… so gear up y’all, your next Lyft ride may land you on a NEW comedy competition series backed by Hart.

