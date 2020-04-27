Key West to allow residents restricted access to parks and beaches

Officials in Key West, Florida have reopened all beaches and parks to residents with some restrictions.

Beginning Monday April 27th, Key West residents will be able to take walks and exercise at parks and beaches while still practicing social distancing.

“We hope that by easing some restrictions on public spaces our residents can enjoy the natural environment Key West has to offer,” City Manager Greg Veliz said.

While the parks and beaches will be reopened, playgrounds and water features will still remain off limits to the public.

The city says their next step will be to open up some nonessential businesses but that timeline will be entirely based on Florida’s stay-at-home order being lifted.