Kidney Stones or Triplets? Oh Baby!

A South Dakota mother thought her intense pain was from kidney stones, but surprise…she was in labor with triplets!

Dannette Giltz, already a mother of two, said she was rushed to the hospital on Aug. 10 because of pains and was shocked when the doctor told her she was passing three babies, not kidney stones.

The doctor performed a c-section and kept pulling babies out…three in all to the shock of the parents and other family siblings.

Instead, she had a different surgery altogether, and came away with son Blaze and daughters Gypsy and Nikki, delivered at 34 weeks. Each weighed about 4 pounds.

The babies and mother are all healthy and doing well.



Their 10-year-old brother says he got his wish.

“One time I seen a shooting star and I wished for a baby brother, and I wished for, like, two sisters for my little sister because she always wanted a little sister,” said Ronnie Giltz. “I knew this day was always going to come.”