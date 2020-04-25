Kim Jong Un in ‘vegetative state’, Japanese media claims

It appears that Kim Jong Un is in a vegetative state following a heart surgery, Japanese media claims.

Japanese magazine Shukan Gendai reported that during a visit to a rural area, Kim collapsed and it led to him needing a stent procedure done following the incident.

According to Shukan Gendai, the surgeon in charge of Kim’s operation was not used to dealing with obese patients and was too nervous during the operation, which lead to Kim’s “vegetative state.”

On Friday, China had a team of medical experts head to North Korea following news of Kim’s health issues, reports say.

South Korean government officials, White House officials, and even President Trump shut down rumors of Kim’s poor health.

However, North Korean media hasn’t mentioned Kim’s health or whereabouts.

He also wasn’t seen during North Korea’s “Day of the Sun” celebration. The celebration is held to honor the birth of Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, the founder of North Korea, and one in which Kim might normally attend.