Kim Jong Un Reportedly Makes First Public Appearance Since May 1

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly appeared in public Saturday for the first time in over three weeks to host a military meeting, according to state media reports.

“Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The news agency released images of Kim speaking from behind a large desk to an audience of men dressed in military uniforms.

Who would be the next President of the United States of America? — Kim Jong-un 김정은 (@ReaIKimJongUn) May 22, 2020

Kim had been out of the public eye for several weeks before he reappeared to mark the opening of a fertilizer factory on May 1, raising rumors about his health and possible surgery.

However, South Korea’s intelligence agency claimed earlier this month that he was staying out of the public eye due to coronavirus concerns.

Last week, Kim abruptly replaced his bodyguard and the head of North Korea’s spy agency, according to South Korean media. No reasons were provided for the actions.