King Calaway are headed for country radio, 'No Matter What'

BBC Music GroupInternational country six-piece band King Calaway has released the foot-stomping “No Matter What” as their newest single. The song comes off the group’s debut album, Rivers, which they released in October of last year.

The band gives “No Matter What” a cinematic treatment in the song’s music video, which finds them jamming out and delivering their trademark vocal harmonies in the middle of a desert landscape.

King Calaway kicked things off in a big way in 2019, when Garth Brooks invited them to open for him at a Minneapolis stadium stop. As a live act, they’re not showing any signs of slowing down: King Calaway is set to make their seventh Grand Ole Opry appearance next month, just one day before “No Matter What” heads to radio on February 25. Following that, they’ll head overseas for a performance at the C2C: Country to Country festival in Berlin in March.

King Calaway’s new single follows their romantic lead offering, “World for Two.”

