King of the Road Roger Miller rides again during all-star concert starring Willie, Chris Janson, and many more

Blackbird Presents

Blackbird PresentsWillie Nelson will lead an all-star cast in paying tribute to his longtime friend and contemporary Roger Miller during a Sunday, March 22 show at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Trisha Yearwood, Wynonna, Lee Ann Womack, Larry Gatlin, Kris Kristofferson, Rodney Crowell, Jamey Johnson and more will take the stage during King of the Road: Celebrating the Music of Roger Miller.

“I’m thrilled to see all these great artists coming out to celebrate my ol’ pal Roger Miller,” Willie says. “He was certainly one of a kind. His songs will live forever.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

In addition to “King of the Road,” Miller had hits like “Dang Me” and “Husbands and Wives.” Along the way, he won eleven Grammys, as well as a Tony for the 1985 musical, Big River. He passed away in 1992 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame three years later.