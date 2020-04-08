Kip Moore kicks off his 'In the Wild Sessions' with scenic, acoustic 'Wild World' performance

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesKip Moore has launched an acoustic video series called the “In the Wild Sessions,” giving new perspective on the songs on his upcoming album, Wild World, through acoustic outdoor performances directed by the singer’s longtime collaborator, PJ Brown.

The first installment of the series is a take on the album’s title track that Kip filmed in Southern California’s Mojave Desert. Against a stunning, rocky backdrop, his performance gets a boost from guest vocalist India Carney and guitarist Melissa Dougherty.

“The ‘In the Wild Sessions’ began as a way to tell the story of these songs in a kind of bare bones way,” the singer explains. “I love to travel, and so PJ and I scouted a spot in the desert in California and hand-picked some independent artists to do the sessions with, as a way of highlighting their amazing talents, too.

Amid the COVID-19 shutdown, Kip has had to get creative. In more recent installments, he’s filmed his “In the Wild Sessions” solo from isolation at his rock-climbing facility in Kentucky’s Red River Gorge.

“The scenery here in Red River Gorge is also one of my favorite places to be and so I'm looking forward to also sharing this pocket of the world in some of the videos to come,” the singer adds.

Wild World is due out on May 29.

