Kip Moore looks back at his Ryman show, sharing a performance video duet with Ashley McBryde

Last month, Kip Moore celebrated the release of his Wild World Deluxe project with a show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The event had limited in-person attendance, and fans could also purchase virtual tickets to the livestream.

Now, the singer’s offering up one of his favorite memories from that night: Kip shared the performance video from the show for his “Janie Blue,” one of the songs on the album’s track list. That song was extra special, because at the show, he performed as a duet with guest performer Ashley McBryde.

“I’ve loved everything about Ashley from the first time we met years ago,” Kip explained when he put out the video. “We’ve always talked about doing something together and I had a blast finally getting to share the stage with her.”

The special moment was filmed on February 12, the same day Wild World Deluxe came out.



Since the album’s release and live show, Kip has hinted that he’s working on his next venture, though he’s not spilling many details on what that might be.





By Carena Liptak

