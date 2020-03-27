Kip Moore previews next album, 'Wild World,' with meditative title track

Universal Music Group

Kip Moore has announced plans to drop his fourth studio album, Wild World, on May 29. Ahead of the full project's release, he's sharing the title track, a timely meditation on finding moments of sweetness in an uncertain world.

Kip co-wrote 12 of his album’s 13 tracks, and the singer says he hopes fans will find just as much meaning in the collection as he does.

“My first hope at all times is that it does something to your soul when you’re listening to it,” the singer tells Billboard. “I never want it to be fodder and just words and melodies. I hope that it somehow applies to other people’s lives and brings them a little peace with questions they have and their own internal struggles they’re having.”

He adds that “Wild World” comes directly from personal experience. The song was inspired by advice Kip got from his parents at a young age.

“They were always inspiring me to chase joy and keeping things simple and that’s how ‘Wild World’ came about,” he explains.

Kip will go live on Instagram and Facebook today at 3PM CT to discuss the new music with his fans. His next album is available for pre-order now.

Here’s the full track list for Wild World:

“Janie Blu”

“Southpaw”

“Fire and Flame”

“Wild World”

“Red White Blue Jean American Dream”

“She’s Mine”

“Hey Old Lover”

“Grow on You”

“More Than Enough”

“Sweet Virginia”

“South”

“Crazy for You Tonight”

“Payin’ Hard"

