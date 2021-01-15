Kip Moore previews 'Wild World Deluxe' with his soaring “How High,” announces upcoming live album event

Universal Music Group

Kip Moore takes fans on a spirited, soaring journey with his new song “How High,” one of the tracks included on his upcoming Wild World Deluxe project.



“It always feels just like a drug / Take me there, take me on / Let down your hair / Anything I want,” he sings in the chorus. “Yeah, I need you like the air / Girl, I swear you keep me stoned…”

Kip pairs his new song with an equally high-flying music video, which follows an elderly woman as she rediscovers her wilder days, letting down her hair and parading through town in a fur coat with a red balloon in her hand.



The singer’s new project is the deluxe version of his 2020 Wild World album, bumping the track list from 13 to 17 songs. The full project comes out on February 12, and to celebrate, Kip has just announced a socially distanced show and global livestream event.



Called Wild World Deluxe: Live at the Ryman, the show will take place on release day at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. A limited number of in-person tickets are now available, and fans can pick up virtual tickets to the livestream, too. $1 of each ticket will be donated to ACM Lifting Lives.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.