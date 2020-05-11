Kip Moore refuses to live in fear, and is ready to hit the road when he gets the green light

MCA Nashville

MCA NashvilleAs it stands now, Kip Moore's scheduled to set out on the Southside Summer Tour with Sam Hunt and Travis Denning July 10 in Bangor, Maine. The trek was originally supposed to start May 28 in Charlotte, North Carolina, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But is really realistic to think concerts could resume in a couple months? Kip has a rather matter-of-fact viewpoint.

"I do watch the news. I try to stay informed," he explains. "But at the same time, I try not to poison myself with that fear, because I think that there is a lot of validity in the news, and then I think there's a lot of B.S. in the news. So I think it's a double-edged sword."

Ultimately, Kip believes it's probably still too early to tell.

"The odds of getting on a bus in July?" he asks. "I know about as much as you do when it comes to that."

"I do know this though," Kip adds. "If I get the green light, I'm going. So that's all I know. All I can control is what I can control, and I understand the severity of it."

"I know that a lot of people will be living in fear for quite some time now," he continues, "because that's what happens with these kind of things. But I'm personally not gonna go about my life that way."

In the meantime, Kip has a top thirty hit with "She's Mine," the lead single from his Wild World album, which comes out May 29.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.