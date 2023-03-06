Kip Moore to share his Damn Love with the world

MCA Nashville

Kip Moore is bringing his music to fans all around the world with his newly announced headlining Damn Love World Tour.

Kicking off in Bloomsbury, Australia, on March 11, Kip will stop in multiple Australian cities before performing in New Zealand, South Africa, the U.K. and Europe. The “Hey Pretty Girl” singer will then trek around the U.S. with The Cadillac Three as opening acts on select dates, before wrapping up in Manistee, Michigan, on November 11.

Moore’s fifth studio album, Damn Love, drops on April 28 and is available for preorder. Its title track is out now.

