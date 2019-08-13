Kitten thrown from car in Delray Beach

A kitten thrown from a vehicle in Delray Beach found a forever home!

An unidentified driver rolled down their window and hurled the baby cat into traffic on Linton blvd, Monday evening.

Thankfully, a good samaritan witnessed the incident and pulled over to help the tiny animal.

The frightened kitten then climbed into the engine compartment of the good samaritan’s car.

Shortly after, local fire rescue appeared at the scene, saved the entrapped animal, and bathed it.

A CSO adopted the little fur ball, firefighters said.

It remains unclear whether police are working to ID the driver.