Koala rescued from Australian brushfire in viral video dies

Warning: Explicit Video

The Koala, who received attention worldwide after a video emerged of a woman rescuing him from an Australia bushfire, has died.

In recent weeks, deadly bushfires have spread throughout eastern Australia.

Wildlife officials estimated the blazes had killed hundreds of koalas in the New South Wales state alone.

On Nov. 20, a video of a woman walking into a bushfire to save a severely burnt koala went viral.

The Koala, named Ellenborough Lewis, was found on a road before it was given water and wrapped in a blanket and then taken to the nearby Port Macquarie Koala Hospital for treatment.

The animal was being treated for severe burns to his feet, chest and stomach.

However, the hospital confirmed Tuesday that it decided to put Lewis to sleep because his burns were not going to get better.

“We placed him under general anesthesia this morning to assess his burn injuries and change the bandages,” the hospital said in a post on Facebook.

“We recently posted that ‘burn injuries can get worse before they get better,’ but in Ellenborough Lewis’s case, the burns did get worse, and unfortunately would not have gotten better,” the Facebook post added. “The Koala Hospital’s number one goal is animal welfare, so it was on those grounds that this decision was made.”

Before his death, Lewis the Koala was reunited with his rescuer, Toni Doherty, who said it was her “natural instinct” to save the Koala from the fire.

The Koala Hospital Port Macquarie is still working to save the lives of many animals affected by the fire.

Click here to visit their Facebook page for more information.