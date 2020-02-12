Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi laid to rest during private funeral

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant were laid to rest near their Orange County home last week, according to multiple reports.

Bryant, 41, his daughter, 13, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26th.

On February 7th the family held a private funeral at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar.

A public memorial has been scheduled for Bryant and Gigi at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

Kobe’s wife shared a Instagram post expressing the significant meaning to the date of their public memorial: “ #2 , #24 , #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together,”

Gigi wore the number two on her team at the time of her death, Kobe wore the number 24 in his final years as a Los Angeles Lakers star.