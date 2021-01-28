Kris Kristofferson quietly retired in January 2020

Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Kris Kristofferson has retired, according to a statement from his PR director Tamara Saviano.

In fact, the “Help Me Make it Through the Night” star and legendary songwriter seems to have stepped away from the music business without fanfare in early 2020, with his last performance taking place in January of that year on the Outlaw Country Cruise.



Kristofferson, now 84 years old, has transferred the management of his estate and independent label KK Records to his son, John Kristofferson, who will work alongside Morris Higham Management and Saviano to further the singer-songwriter’s legacy.



“The name has always been synonymous with songwriting as an art, and we’re excited to reintroduce his work to new and old fans alike,” the younger Kristofferson explains. “We have many exciting projects in the works and I look forward to getting them out into the world.”

In addition to his work as a recording artist, Kristofferson is known for writing some of the best-known songs in country music history. His catalogue includes “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” which was a hit for Johnny Cash, “Me and Bobby McGee,” a posthumous chart-topper for Janis Joplin, and scores of others.



He also joined Cash, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings to form the ‘80s supergroup The Highwaymen, and had an impressive acting career to boot. Kristofferson has been a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame since 2004.

