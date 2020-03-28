Krispy Kreme offers healthcare workers free doughnuts for 7 weeks

On Wednesday, Krispy Kreme doughnut chain announced that they are giving back to the healthcare workers who are on the front line of the nation’s current pandemic.

Krispy Kreme is offering healthcare workers free doughnuts every Monday from March 30 through May 11.

The promotion starts on National Doctor’s Day and ends during National Nurses Week.

Healthcare workers can go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell the employee what they need and show their employer badge for free donuts!