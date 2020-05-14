KT McFarland: Gen. Flynn and I were ‘ambushed’ as part of an FBI ‘Setup’

Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland joined the 850 WFTL South Florida Mornimg Show to explain how she says the FBI “setup” former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and her in an attempt to target President Trump during their Russian collusion investigation.

“[Flynn] was treated the same way I was treated, which is [being] ambushed by the FBI, try to trick us into committing crimes we had no intentions of committing, trying to charge us with perjury crimes and, in Flynn’s case, they tried to use his son as blackmail against him to plead guilty for a crime he didn’t commit,” McFarland explained.

McFarland says the FBI used the same tactics against her and White House boss Flynn when agents told her that the purpose of their requested interview was to get information about possible links to Russian meddling in the U.S. election. McFarland said she complied but didn’t realize at the time that she was part of a “setup.”

McFarland also referenced former FBI Director Jim Comey admitting in an interview with MSNBC in 2017 that he ignored protocol by sending agents to the White House to interview Flynn.

“In General Flynn’s case, they did the same thing. They lulled him into thinking ‘Well, you’re not a subject, you’re not somebody under investigation. The whole time, they were targeting him, they were targeting me, and they were really targeting President Trump,” McFarland said.

“They set Flynn up, they set me up, they set other people up, but the real goal for them was to go after President Trump. We were collateral damage. They didn’t care about whose lives they ruined. They wanted to go after President Trump.”

McFarland also reacted to Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan’s “activist” decision to allow legal experts and other outside parties to oppose the Justice Department’s motion to drop the case against Flynn. Instead of simply signing off on the wishes of the DOJ, the judge punted which is usual protocol when the prosecution and the defense attorneys are in complete agreement.

“I just wish the best for General Flynn and his family and I sure hope they can move on soon and get on with their lives,” McFarland said.

Although Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017, the Justice Department argued last week that the FBI had an insufficient basis to question Flynn in the first place and that statements he made during the interview were not material to the broader counterintelligence investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Judge Sullivan wants to now charge Flynn with perjury for withdrawing his guilty plea.