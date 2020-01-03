Lady A dives into the Ocean Tour with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae in 2020

BMLG

BMLGLady Antebellum will hit the road on their Ocean Tour in 2020, on a trek that takes its name from the trio’s latest album.

Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae will open the dates that kick off May 21 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and wrap September 12 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

"After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate to some of the deeper cuts off of Ocean," Charles Kelley says.

"We've missed those huge crowd sing-alongs,” he adds, “and we are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night. May can't come fast enough."

Charles, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood offer fans a preview of what they can expect in a new YouTube video, as they meet up with Jake and Maddie & Tae for a karaoke battle at Santa’s Pub in Nashville. Along the way, they tackle everything from “I’ve Had the Time of My Life” to “Tubthumping” to “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

The first seats go on sale Friday, January 24 as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket. You can check out the full list of shows at LadyAntebellum.com.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.