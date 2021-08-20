Lady A expands on ‘What a Song Can Do’, bumping up the track list to a full project full of songs

Courtesy of BMLG Records

Back in June, fans got their hands on Lady A’s What a Song Can Do (Chapter One), a slim, seven-song collection that includes their current single, “Like a Lady.”

The album title hinted that that batch of music was just the beginning, implying a forthcoming Chapter Two. Now, the trio is making good on that promise: In October, they’ll double the track list of What a Song Can Do, expanding it into a full, 14-track studio album.

“We’ve rediscovered our purpose, and it’s to entertain and spread a positive message — I really truly believe that,” says the band’s Charles Kelley. “I want our legacy to be songs that make people feel good. But, I also think there’s more to our story that hasn’t been written yet.”

To celebrate the album announcement, Lady A has a new song out today that hearkens back to the band’s most recognizable, timeless attributes: Vocal harmony, thoughtful lyrics and an emotional, open-hearted story line. Called “Where Would I Be,” the track reflects on how each step in life — no matter how seemingly inconsequential — leads a person to the present-day moment where they’re meant to end up.

There’s plenty more where that came from, and What a Song Can Do’s full track list promises a wide range of heartfelt ballads and uptempo bangers. One song, “Friends Don’t Let Friends,” features Lady A’s current tour mate Carly Pearce, as well as Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker.

What a Song Can Do will arrive in full on October 22.

