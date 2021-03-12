Lady A have strut and swagger “Like a Lady” in their anthemic new single

Courtesy of BMLG Records

Lady A tip their hats to some of country music’s powerhouse female legends in “Like a Lady,” the trio’s newest single and the first taste of their as-yet-unannounced eighth studio project.

Co-written by the group’s Hillary Scott, “Like a Lady” is a playful ode to strong, confident women who bring swagger everywhere they go, whether they’re dressed up or dressed down.

“As we were writing it, I was like, ‘It’s always been my dream to do a song that combines the things I love about Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ and Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ — two of the most strong, powerful female songs ever,” explains Hillary. “So it was like, ‘How can we do our version of that?’”

While “Like a Lady” may be all about celebrating women, Hillary adds that her fellow band mates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood were immediately enthusiastic about the song.

“It’s incredible that Charles and Dave, in all their masculinity, are willing to sing right alongside me in this song,” she goes on to say. “I think that is another powerful statement. It’s super important for strong, great men to stand beside women and propel them forward.”

“We were some of the biggest champions for ‘Like a Lady’ and we’re honored to stand alongside Hillary,” chimes in Dave. “We’ve had a front-row seat to her strength over the years and we love linking arms with her on this song.”

The band rounded out their new release with a special behind-the-scenes set video to give fans a peek into all the fun that went into creating the finished product.





By Carena Liptak

