Lady A honored for helping with the "truly life-changing, life-saving work" at St. Jude in Memphis

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for St. Jude Children's Research HospitalIt was quite a week for Lady Antebellum. On Monday, Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood marked their tenth number one, "What If I Never Get over You." By Friday, they were picking up the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award at the 31st annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids gathering in Memphis.

The Alabama front-man and Country Cares founder presented the trio with the honor for more than a decade of work helping St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"When we started as a band, it was one of the very first places we visited about 10, 11 years ago," Dave recalls. "And it made an imprint on us that we wanted to make it our top giving. Every year we contribute as much as we can, visiting and financially. And it changed the trajectory of what we were doing as a band, as far as charity work."

"So that visit was a big moment in our career," Dave continues. "Now with kids... I mean... it's heavy but joyful. But this place is doing some phenomenal work, and so it means even more now as parents."

For Hillary, the honor serves as inspiration to continue doing good work.

"This award is just a continued reminder of what a gift the platform that we've been given is," Hillary tells ABC Audio, "to be able to use our voices, not just to sing these songs, but to be able to... raise awareness for organizations like St. Jude and what they're doing -- the life changing, truly life-changing, life-saving work that they're doing."

As Country Cares for St. Jude Kids enters its fourth decade, it's raised more than $850 million for the hospital that works to end childhood cancer. Find out how you can help at St.Jude.org.

