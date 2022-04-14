Lady A is putting their set lists in fans’ hands with the summer 2022 Request Line Tour

Courtesy of Lady A

Lady A is headed out on the road this August, and it’ll be a tour unlike none other: This time around, they’re counting on fans to help determine their set lists.

Dubbed the Request Line Tour, the trek will allow fans to interact with the band in real time during their performances and request the songs they want to hear. It’s an idea that came up during their Las Vegas residency, the trio’s Dave Haywood explains.

“We’ve been touring for over 15 years and have played some of the biggest venues in the world but there’s something truly special about being close to your audience and having the flexibility to include the fans in how the show goes,” Dave says.

True to the tour’s name, Lady A has set up a special number for fans to call to request their favorite songs. It’s (615) 882-1975.

“During our Vegas residency, our favorite moments allowed the three of us to talk with the fans and play what they wanted to hear,” he continues. “So we’re taking that spirit and making it a regular part of our shows this year.”

The Request Line Tour launches August 13 with a two-night hometown stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and it’ll extend through the end of October, wrapping with a stop in Indianapolis.

Tickets go on sale on April 22, but members of Lady A’s fan club will have access to a special presale starting April 19.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.