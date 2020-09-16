Lady A looks back at their early ACM wins: “I think that really propelled the beginning of our career”

ABC/Chris Hollo

Lady A look back at their ACM Awards history this week, as they’re heading into tonight’s show nominated for two awards they’ve won in the past.



Bandmates Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood won Group of the Year from 2009-2011, and took home the Single of the Year honor in 2009 for “Need You Now.” But their first-ever trophy from any awards show happened in 2008, when they were the ACM’s New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year.

“The ACMs was our first award, you know?” Dave reflects to ABC Audio. “…Man, that was so special. I think that really kicked off and kind of propelled the beginning of our career, getting recognized for that.”

Today, the trio is in the running for Group of the Year once again, and they’re also a contender in the Single category with “What if I Never Get Over You.”

Dave adds that the band is particularly excited for that song to be honored, because they’re such big fans of the songwriters behind it. Sam Ellis, Laura Veltz, Jon Green and singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd penned the tune.



“The songwriters, oh my gosh. They did such a fantastic job writing that. So we’re honored to be the voices of that [song],” he notes.

Tune into the 2020 ACMS tonight on CBS beginning at 8PM ET.

By Carena Liptak and Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



