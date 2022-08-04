Lady A postpone their Request Line Tour to support Charles Kelley’s “journey to sobriety”

ABC

Lady A’s Request Line Tour, originally scheduled to begin on August 13, is being postponed to 2023.

“Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make,” the country trio said in a statement posted to their social channels on Thursday.

The postponement is due to the group’s decision to support bandmate Charles Kelley during an important life change.

“We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety,” the statement continues. “So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together.”

They added, “It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”

The group also told fans that more information regarding ticketing details for the new Request Line tour dates will become available in the days ahead.

