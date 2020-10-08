Lady A, Shenandoah will perform their new duet on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week

Foundry Records

Shenandoah and Lady A will join forces on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week, performing their as-yet-unheard duet, “Every Time I Look at You,” on the show’s Monday episode.

The track was co-penned by Lady A bandmates Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, and it appears on Shenandoah’s upcoming duets project, Every Road.

In addition to their song with Lady A, the hit-making ‘90s duo enlisted an impressive roster of stars to join them for a song on the album. Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson all make appearances on the record.



So far, the duo has kept the project pretty close to the chest, sharing only its first single with fans. That song is “I’d Take Another One of Those,” a duet with Zac Brown Band.



Every Road will drop in full on November 13.

By Carena Liptak

