Lady A to pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson in 'Skyville Live' series on CMT

CMT

CMT is partnering with online music series Skyville Live to spotlight several music icons.

Throughout the year, CMT will broadcast one-hour specials celebrating the music of Kris Kristofferson, Gladys Knight, Emmylou Harris, Jerry Lee Lewis and others.

The series launches with Skyville Live: Kris Kristofferson & Friends, which honors the legendary artist’s famed songs, featuring performances by Lady A, Jason Isbell, Brandy Clark and The Mavericks‘ lead singer, Raul Malo. It airs on January 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

On February 17, Martina McBride and British singer Estelle join Gladys Knight to sing her trademark hits, including “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us” on Midnight Train to Georgia: Gladys Knight & Guests.

Graham Nash, Gregg Allman and Cyndi Lauper are among the other figures who will be spotlighted during the series, which was filmed in front of a live studio audience at Skyville Live in Nashville, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Cillea Houghton

