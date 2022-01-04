Lady A to share “What a Song Can Do” as new single

BMLG Records

Lady A is showing fans “What a Song Can Do” with their new single.

The title track of their latest album serves as a tribute to their fans, and the years they’ve spent connecting with them touring across the globe. The lyrics detail the power of music and the various emotions it draws out of us, compelling us to laugh, cry, or even give one’s heart away.

“We have been overfilled with gratitude after releasing this album and we don’t take it lightly that after eight albums our music still resonates with so many people. This song is the summation of where our hearts are right now and how much music can really pull us through in times of need,” the trio’s Charles Kelley, who co-write the song, says in a statement. “We love writing songs about lost love and things like that, but I feel like our favorite material comes with a strong positive message.”

What a Song Can Do was released in October 2021. The title track will officially be shipped to country radio on January 31.

