Lady A to sing on the season finale of 'The Voice'

Big Machine

Big MachineLady Antebellum's set to perform their latest hit Tuesday night on the season finale of The Voice.

Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood will do "What If I Never Get Over You," the lead single from their Ocean album that's currently in country's top five. You can watch for them starting at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Jennifer Hudson, the Black Eyed Peas and Dua Lipa will also join coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend as the winner of season 17 is chosen.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.