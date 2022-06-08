Lady A: “What a Song Can Do” is about “the power of music”

Courtesy of BMLG Records

Lady A‘s latest single, “What a Song Can Do,” is a true testament to the power of music, something the decorated trio has experienced in their more than 15-year career.

Charles Kelley is one of the co-writers on the sentimental track that was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lyrics touch on music’s ability to transport you to another time, or work up the courage to dance or start a band.

“It’s about the power of music and how it can get us through so many different emotions,” Charles says. “We were listening to so much music and it was so therapeutic, and [we] started putting it into music and into a song. It’s kind of a love letter to our fans, as well, so we we were excited to perform it and hopefully people will connect to it.”

The trio has experienced the power of song in multiple ways over the course of their storied career, particularly with their signature track “Need You Now,” which became a worldwide hit. Charles’ bandmate Hillary Scott says she realized the magnitude of music when English singers Cheryl Cole and Gary Barlow performed “Need You Now” at the esteemed Queen’s Jubilee in 2012 in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

“It’s not a performance we had, but it was a moment where at the Queen’s Jubilee in London, they sang ‘Need You Now’ for her, and I remember seeing footage of it and I thought, ‘OK, this is on another level than I think I could have ever imagined it being,'” Hillary recalls of the moment.

“What a Song Can Do” is the title track of Lady A’s 2021 album.

