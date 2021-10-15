Lady A will offer the live premiere of “Swore I Was Leaving” during an upcoming AXS TV special

ABC/Chris Hollo

Lady A is among the acts joining AXS TV’s celebration of National Country Music Month. The trio will be at the center of At Home and Social with Lady A — An AXS TV Special Event, which airs later this month

That broadcast will include the world performance premiere of the band’s new song, “Swore I Was Leaving.” Also during the special, Lady A will offer an acoustic version of their fan-favorite hit, “I Run to You,” and perform the title track of their new album, What a Song Can Do.

Also during October, AXS TV will celebrate country music with shows spotlighting Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, Willie Nelson and many more.

Lady A’s At Home and Social with Lady A — An AXS TV Special Event airs on October 23 at 8 p.m. ET. It will rebroadcast the following day at noon ET.

