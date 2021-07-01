Lady A will show ‘What a Song Can Do’ on ‘GMA’’s Summer Concert Series Friday morning

ABC/Chris Hollo

Country trio Lady A will appear on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series Friday morning at 7:00 local time, performing two songs off their just-released new project, What a Song Can Do.

The band will crank up the fun with their new single, “Like a Lady,” as well as offering the more reflective and poignant album cut, “Fire,” which all three members of Lady A had a hand in writing.

They’re the first country act appearing on GMA’s annual lineup, which kicked off May 28. Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley will perform July 5, just three days after Lady A takes the stage. Other country artists slated to join the Summer Concert Series include Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion and others.

What a Song Can Do, the band’s seven-song project, arrived last week. The band mates have said that their newest album emerged from a mindset of introspection and personal growth, and at least one member of the group had a hand in writing each track.

After their GMA stop, Lady A has a busy schedule planned for the rest of the summer. Their What a Song Can Do Tour launches July 29.

