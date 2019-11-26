Lady Antebellum goes into "Turkey Mode" for "Old Town Road" parody

BMLG Records

BMLG RecordsLady Antebellum has offered a remix of "Old Town Road" aimed to get you in the Thanksgiving spirit.

Titled "Turkey Mode," band mates Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood released the song on Monday under their alter ego, Lady Haze. The emoji-filled video features a digitized turkey singing the humorous, Thanksgiving-themed lyrics that nod to favorites like stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the annual football game.

Dave and Hillary only appear in emoji form, but Charles makes a cameo at the end of the video, dressed in an outlandish turkey costume, munching on a honey baked ham.

"I'm gonna slap this thing into turkey mode/I'm gonna eat 'til I can't no more," Charles sings with Auto-Tuned vocals over the "Old Town Road" instrumental.

"#LadyHaze dropping a little Thanksgiving tune for y’all," Charles writes in the caption alongside the video on Instagram.

Lil Nas X and "Old Town Road" duet partner Billy Ray Cyrus picked up the win for Favorite Song -- Rap/Hip-hop at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday. The global smash is also nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

