Lady Antebellum knows "What I'm Leaving For" in new single

Lady Antebellum's new single is a heartfelt ode to their families.

The trio of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood are releasing "What I'm Leaving For" as the second single off their latest album, Ocean. The ballad-like song -- which features such lyrics as "And it kills me that I gotta go/Couldn't do it if I didn't know/That every time I'm walking out that door/You know what I'm leaving for" -- reflects how the group feels about their spouses and children each time they leave home to pursue their passion.

“This song really describes exactly where we’re at in our lives and the give and take to try to find a personal balance with career and family,” Hillary says. “Whether you are in the military, returning from maternity leave or just experiencing those tender-hearted ‘goodbyes’ we hope it resonates and evokes a piece of comfort in the example we set for our children."

"What I'm Leaving For" is the follow-up to Lady A's 10th number-one hit, "What If I Never Get Over You." The song will impact radio on February 18.

