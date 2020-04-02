Lady Antebellum push back first dates of their 2020 Ocean Tour

Big Machine Label Group

Big Machine Label GroupLady Antebellum were originally scheduled to begin their 2020 Ocean Tour in late May, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country trio has pushed some dates on the trek.

Shows planned for May and June will now take place later in the summer and fall. The Ocean Tour is set to launch on July 2 at Sacramento, California’s Toyota Amphitheatre. At first, the band planned to wrap their tour in September, but it will now extend through October 2, hitting both originally scheduled dates and rescheduled shows.

Featuring opening acts Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae, the Ocean Tour takes its name from Lady A’s latest studio album, Ocean. Back when they first announced their tour, the trio gave fans a preview of all the fun, dropping a goofy YouTube video that showed the headlining band and their special guests embroiled in a hilarious karaoke battle at Nashville dive Santa’s Pub.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows. You can check out a full list of the new tour dates at LadyAntebellum.com/tour.

