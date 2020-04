Lady Antebellum appeared on the nit NBC show Songland, and walked away with a new single!

Lady A. released “Champagne Night” to country radio (April 20) making them the first artists to select a song penned by one of the contestants as a single.

Singer/songwriter Madeline Merlo, who was one of three contestants on Monday (April 13) episode, penned the shows winning song, “Champagne Night,” along with Lady Antebellum and one of the shows mentor, Shane McAnally.

